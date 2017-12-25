C-River govt to pay 2013 outstanding gratuities

By Ike Uchechukwu

CALABAR—Cross River State Government has agreed to commence the payment of the 2013 outstanding gratuities to affected retirees in the state through a payment schedule.

This was part of the outcome of the meeting between the state governor, Prof. Ben Ayade and the leadership of the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, held at the state Executive Chambers, Governor’s Office, Calabar.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, the state Chairman of NLC, Mr John Ushie, said that the governor had directed the state Accountant General to partner the union to ensure that the remaining retirees receive their gratuities.

It will be recalled that the NLC in the state had given the state government seven days from December 13, 2017 to ensure the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding, MoU.

Ushie said that the governor has also accepted to create a gratuity account to enable the government commence the payment of 2014 gratuities to the affected retirees.

The NLC chairman also noted that the state governor has approved the constitution of a committee comprising government officials and the NLC leadership to interface with some politicians in Calabar on the possibility of allowing the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, to operate in the motor parks in Calabar.

He explained that the state government has also agreed to implement the promotions of affected workers when their promotion letters are released.

