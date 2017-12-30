Calabar Woman Dives Under Trailer Begging To Die Over N5,000 Confiscated Goods

A middle-aged female trader in Cross River State lay in front of the back tyres of a big truck in an attempt at stopping the Ministry of Environment from seizing her merchandise valued at N5,000. The unknown female attempted the near suicide at an Oando station opposite the rear wing of the U.J Esuene stadium…

The post Calabar Woman Dives Under Trailer Begging To Die Over N5,000 Confiscated Goods appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

