 “Call Your Entire Team To Order” – N6 Warns M.I After Physical Clash At Palm Wine Music Festival | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“Call Your Entire Team To Order” – N6 Warns M.I After Physical Clash At Palm Wine Music Festival

Posted on Dec 31, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Emerging reports have confirmed that the beef between M.I Abaga and Cool FM OAP and Rapper, N6 has taken a violent turn as the Chocolate City Crew together with N6 and crew fought dirty at the just concluded Palm Wine Music Festival.

While narrating his own side of the story through series of tweets, N6 said M.I started the whole fight by throwing jabs at him during his performance and after the performance the Choc city boss searched for him through the crowd with violent intentions.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

He further explained how he was confronted by DJ Lambo and other “crew of females” but denied the accusation that he had hit one them saying that his target was Loose Kaynon.
N6 however mentioned that M.I’s manager, Abuchi attempted to punch him before Loose Kaynon got involved, by leeting the hell loose. He also narrated how the efforts of MTV Base VJ, Ehiz, and OAP, Jimmie, helped a great deal in controlling the situation from becoming more violent that it was.

In his concluding statements, N6 called on Chocolate City Boss, M.I Abaga to call his team to order adding that he will no longer tolerate any more attacks on his character.

See Tweets below;

The post “Call Your Entire Team To Order” – N6 Warns M.I After Physical Clash At Palm Wine Music Festival appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.