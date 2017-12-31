“Call Your Entire Team To Order” – N6 Warns M.I After Physical Clash At Palm Wine Music Festival

Emerging reports have confirmed that the beef between M.I Abaga and Cool FM OAP and Rapper, N6 has taken a violent turn as the Chocolate City Crew together with N6 and crew fought dirty at the just concluded Palm Wine Music Festival.

While narrating his own side of the story through series of tweets, N6 said M.I started the whole fight by throwing jabs at him during his performance and after the performance the Choc city boss searched for him through the crowd with violent intentions.

He further explained how he was confronted by DJ Lambo and other “crew of females” but denied the accusation that he had hit one them saying that his target was Loose Kaynon.

N6 however mentioned that M.I’s manager, Abuchi attempted to punch him before Loose Kaynon got involved, by leeting the hell loose. He also narrated how the efforts of MTV Base VJ, Ehiz, and OAP, Jimmie, helped a great deal in controlling the situation from becoming more violent that it was.

In his concluding statements, N6 called on Chocolate City Boss, M.I Abaga to call his team to order adding that he will no longer tolerate any more attacks on his character.

Dear @MI_Abaga I was Backstage with my Gang at the #palmwinemusicfest You searched for me Tru that Crowd With Ur People, The 1st time u were of a Violent Disposition. Then told me you want to climb on stage I should Wait For You. — #BiznessB4Pleasure (@N6OFLIFE) December 30, 2017

You Got on Stage and Led the Crowd tru Chants of “Fuck Fake Friends” amongst several other Subs.. I ignored this Move. When you came back u seemed more Pleasant. We agreed the Atmosphere was too Tense & we would Talk Later And you walked Away. — #BiznessB4Pleasure (@N6OFLIFE) December 30, 2017

At this Point @DJLambo_ accosts me with a Crew of “Females” Cursing me Out and Chanting Unprintable Statements. The Crowd was even Telling her the Matter had Been Squashed but they Persisted with d Name Calling. — #BiznessB4Pleasure (@N6OFLIFE) December 30, 2017

At this Point my Crew and Yours had already Clashed @MI_Abaga Your Manager @Donboosboos even Attempted to Throw Punches with Me. … LOL!!!!!!! …. @IamJimmie Pulled me away bcos there was already a Huge Ruckus & People were Pulling out Phones. — #BiznessB4Pleasure (@N6OFLIFE) December 30, 2017

To make Matters worse for some Weird Reason when everything had died down @loosekaynon wanted to Use that Opportunity to Sneak Attack me Again @SpecialSlim Angrily had to Hold Him Back. At that Point I picked a Henny Bottle. — #BiznessB4Pleasure (@N6OFLIFE) December 30, 2017

Nobody from my Crew Came there to Fight, Muri Okunola Gardens is a Huge Space, You and Your people first came to Violate my Space. Leading to this Brawl. Armed Soldiers don’t Frighten Me. — #BiznessB4Pleasure (@N6OFLIFE) December 30, 2017

Yet Your Manager @Donboosboos (of all people) is speaking to #LindaIkeji Mouthing off like some Sir Lancelot Superman Character. He obviously watches too many Cartoons. — #BiznessB4Pleasure (@N6OFLIFE) December 30, 2017

Things could have gone Very Badly that Nite, And People could have seriously gotten Hurt. We agreed to be Adults @MI_Abaga Call your Entire Team to Order. I will tolerate no more attacks to My Character while u Claim Me and You are Cordial. — #BiznessB4Pleasure (@N6OFLIFE) December 30, 2017

I will Have None of the Females in your Squad Disrespect Me. This is my Last Warning. We don’t have to be Chummy. I’m Gucci with that. @MI_Abaga If we Move past this FINE. If we don’t FINE. What u Eat don’t make me Shit. — #BiznessB4Pleasure (@N6OFLIFE) December 30, 2017

And as For That Light Skinned BitchNigga Chin, attempting to “Fake Throw me Out” with a Bouncer I Rent on my Show Days. Don’t get Caught in the Crossfire of What Doesnt Concern you. Don’t be Unfortunate. — #BiznessB4Pleasure (@N6OFLIFE) December 30, 2017

We dey our own, Una come meet Us twice, We agreed to Squash matter, Ur crew begin insult me, I step away Loose attacks me, I protect myself, I’m d Bad Guy, Blogs call me I Ignore, Your Manger is Giving Interviews. Lagos see me see Trouble o! — #BiznessB4Pleasure (@N6OFLIFE) December 30, 2017

How can You Constantly Employ Lies to Win an Argument. How can you as a Boss endorse this Tactic? I did not Burst any Bottle or Graze any Females Arm. Loose was Just Lucky I For Ring His Head that was All. I repeat, All of this was Avoidable from d Beginning. — #BiznessB4Pleasure (@N6OFLIFE) December 30, 2017

How do SEARCH FOR ME TRU AN ENTIRE CROWD OF HUMAN BEINGSSSSSSSS at a CONCERT??? I had called Ghost from SDC prior to Coming, we were not going to cause a Scene. — #BiznessB4Pleasure (@N6OFLIFE) December 30, 2017

Whats even Funnier, I was 6 deep at Cubana 2 wks ago @loosekaynon u were there Alone. I could have made that Nite difficult for you. But Ghost too was there & we had a Talk & shook Hands LastLast. Why would you attack me Again? — #BiznessB4Pleasure (@N6OFLIFE) December 30, 2017

Tonite I wash my Hands Clean of anything CBN, I’m a Pleasant Fellow, but Getting Grimy is not an Issue for Me at All. I will Not take this FUCKERY INTO MY 2018. Yall can Rush & Tell Blogs I was “Thrown Out”. My team over here thanking God someone wasn’t Stretchered Out. — #BiznessB4Pleasure (@N6OFLIFE) December 30, 2017

Happy New Year Everyone. May your Problems of 2017 not follow you into 2018… And to think this all started with me Replying #FixUpYourLife Lol… What a Time to be Alive. On Everything i Love I bear you No Ill anymore @MI_Abaga Live Long & Prosper. Fin. — #BiznessB4Pleasure (@N6OFLIFE) December 30, 2017

