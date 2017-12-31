Zuma must resign as SA president for ANC unity to happen in 2018 – stalwarts – News24
|
News24
|
Zuma must resign as SA president for ANC unity to happen in 2018 – stalwarts
News24
Johannesburg – The stalwarts and veterans of the ANC have said in their "New Year's resolutions" that for the party to achieve unity, President Jacob Zuma had to resign as leader of the country. The stalwarts shared their reflections for the party on …
The task before Cyril Ramaphosa, the new leader of the African National Congress
A busy and shocking political 2017
Zuma's bruising year in the courts
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!