Cameroon frees US literature professor who was put in jail for 21 days after criticizing the government – Daily Mail
Cameroon frees US literature professor who was put in jail for 21 days after criticizing the government
A New York literature professor held in the Central African nation of Cameroon since early this month after writing an article that criticized the government was released Wednesday, his lawyer said. Stony Brook University Professor Patrice Nganang was …
Cameroon frees US professor held for criticising government
Nganang Taken to Airport, Sans Passport, At UN Envoy Brags of Abba's 2-Year Jailing
Cameroon Frees Stony Brook Professor
