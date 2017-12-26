Cancer survivor David Quessenberry says regular-season debut everything he dreamed – ESPN
|
ESPN
|
Cancer survivor David Quessenberry says regular-season debut everything he dreamed
ESPN
Quessenberry was diagnosed with cancer (non-Hodgkin T-lymphoblastic lymphoma) in 2014, just a year after he was drafted by the Texans. He had been on the team's non-football illness list since 2015, but he played this preseason. The Texans cut …
Texans guard, cancer survivor David Quessenberry makes NFL debut vs. Steelers
Cancer survivor David Quessenberry completes 'very emotional' comeback with Texans
David Quessenberry made his NFL debut on Christmas, 8 months after beating cancer
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!