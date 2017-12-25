 Here’s How Cardi B Is Handling Her Nudes Being Leaked Online – BET | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Here’s How Cardi B Is Handling Her Nudes Being Leaked Online – BET

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


BET

Here's How Cardi B Is Handling Her Nudes Being Leaked Online
BET
One of hip-hop's favorite love stories of Bronx femcee Cardi B and her rap star fiancée, Offset, hit a disappointing plot twist on Christmas Eve (December 24) when hackers exposed private evidence of cheating from the Migos rap star via his iCloud. In
Offset's iCloud Got Hacked And Video Evidence Shows He Cheated On Cardi B (Watch Video)Information Nigeria
Did Offset Shower Cardi B With Expensive Jewelry To Apologize For Cheating? — See EvidenceHollywood Life
Cardi B admits Offset cheated on her recentlyRolling Out
Olisa Blogazine –The BoomBox –GkMen –The Bollywood Ticket
all 32 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.