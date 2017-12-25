Here’s How Cardi B Is Handling Her Nudes Being Leaked Online – BET
|
BET
|
Here's How Cardi B Is Handling Her Nudes Being Leaked Online
BET
One of hip-hop's favorite love stories of Bronx femcee Cardi B and her rap star fiancée, Offset, hit a disappointing plot twist on Christmas Eve (December 24) when hackers exposed private evidence of cheating from the Migos rap star via his iCloud. In …
Offset's iCloud Got Hacked And Video Evidence Shows He Cheated On Cardi B (Watch Video)
Did Offset Shower Cardi B With Expensive Jewelry To Apologize For Cheating? — See Evidence
Cardi B admits Offset cheated on her recently
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!