Cardi B & Offset Call BS on Woman’s Pregnancy Claims – TMZ.com
|
TMZ.com
|
Cardi B & Offset Call BS on Woman's Pregnancy Claims
TMZ.com
Cardi B and Offset say the woman claiming Offset knocked her up is full of it … cuz he doesn't even know her. Sources close to the couple tell TMZ … Offset's never personally met Celina Powell, who posted a picture of a sonogram Friday claiming she …
Offset's Latest Bombshell: IG Model Claims She's Pregnant With His Baby — 'There's NO Doubt'
Celina Powell Says She's Pregnant With Offset's Child
Cardi B Pursuing Legal Action Against Hackers: Report
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!