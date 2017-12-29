 Libya: Ayade cautions world leaders over maltreatment of Africans – Daily Post Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Libya: Ayade cautions world leaders over maltreatment of Africans – Daily Post Nigeria

Libya: Ayade cautions world leaders over maltreatment of Africans
Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has cautioned world leaders over maltreatment of Africans as slaves and sub-human beings. He said that African leaders should not be silent over such maltreatment but create opportunity for young Africans to
Carnival Calabar'll end menace of migration in Africa —AyadeVanguard
Calabar carnival: Gov. Ayade urges young Africans to stop illegal migration to EuropeNational Accord
Nigeria's cultural diversity major unifying factor, says C/River deputy govNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

