Libya: Ayade cautions world leaders over maltreatment of Africans
Daily Post Nigeria
Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has cautioned world leaders over maltreatment of Africans as slaves and sub-human beings. He said that African leaders should not be silent over such maltreatment but create opportunity for young Africans to …
