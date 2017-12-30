Cavani Denies Rift With Neymar

Edinson Cavani insists he has no problems with Neymar, and has no desire to leave PSG, as he is intent on winning the UCL.

The Uruguay international has impressed since joining the Ligue 1 club in 2013, and is one goal shy of equalling Ibrahimovic’s record for the club.

PSG are so intent on winning the Champions League that has eluded them and hope to do so, after acquiring Neymar for a record fee.

Cavani’s relationship with the Brazilian has made the headlines, but the talented forward insists they have a good relationship.

“We have a great relationship,” Cavani said in an interview with The Telegraph.

“We are very professional and our goal is teamwork and the club. Everyone was really happy when he [Neymar] signed because he’s such a great player and so it was a good thing for the club, for the team. It was incredibly exciting for all of us.

“The problem is that many people are not given the correct information and there is a lot of misunderstanding.”

