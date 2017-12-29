 Cavani’s best foreign player in Ligue 1 – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Cavani’s best foreign player in Ligue 1 – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Sports


Cavani's best foreign player in Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani has been voted France Football's best foreign player in Ligue 1 for 2017, ahead of teammates Neymar and Marco Verratti, as well as Monaco's Radamel Falcao. Cavani, 30, scored 36 goals and assisted six more
