Cavani's best foreign player in Ligue 1
Vanguard
Cavani's best foreign player in Ligue 1
Vanguard
Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani has been voted France Football's best foreign player in Ligue 1 for 2017, ahead of teammates Neymar and Marco Verratti, as well as Monaco's Radamel Falcao. Cavani, 30, scored 36 goals and assisted six more …
