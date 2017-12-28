CBN injects $210m as naira depreciates to N360.37/$

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Thursday sustained its intervention in the foreign exchange market by injecting $210 million in the interbank foreign exchange market.

However, the naira depreciated by 5 kobo in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window, while the amount of dollars traded dropped by 13 percent.

In a statement announcing the intervention, Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, CBN, Mr. Isaac Okorafor said: “$100 million was offered to the wholesale segment, while the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment got an allocation of $55 million. The invisibles segment (i.e. tuition fees, medical payments and Basic Travel Allowance (BTA), among others) was also allocated $55 million.”

Data from the Financial Market Dealers Quote (FMDQ) revealed that the indicative exchange rate for the I&E window rose to N360.37 per dollar Thursday from N360.32 per dollar on Monday, indicating 5 kobo depreciation for the naira. Thus the naira had depreciated by 12 kobo in the window this week.

FMDQ also revealed that the volume of dollars traded dropped by 13 per cent to $198.71 million yesterday from $227.73 million.

The naira however remained stable at N364 per dollar in the parallel market.

