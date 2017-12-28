Celebrities, Politicians Storm The Premiere Of Omoni Oboli’s "Wives On Strike Revolution"

The premier of Omoni Oboli’s Wives On Strike Revolution have come and gone but believe me, it will be the talk of the town for a long long time. The turn-up is awesome as actors, actresses, musicians, politicians graced the even to make it colorful.

The premiere which took place at the IMAX Cinemas, Lekki on Saturday and despite the fuel scarcity and long queue currently ravaging the nation, the event witnessed large turnout of important dignitaries among which were Tonye Cole, Mr. Adedayo Thomas (Executive Secretary, NFVCB), Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, Moses Babatope, Hilda Dokubo, Charles Uwagbai, Femi Adebayo, Yaw, Chinney Love, Moyo Lawal, Susan Peters etc

Other notable dignitaries includes, Tony Elumelu, Lai Mohammed, Biola Alabi, Ali Baba, Mo Abudu, Kene Mkparu etc..

Wives on Strike Revolution is the follow-up of the popular cinema movie, Wives on Strike which was released earlier this year. The movie which will be in cinemas across Nigeria from Friday, December 29, has notable stars such as Omoni Oboli, Ufuoma McDermott, Uche Jombo, Kenneth Okonkwo,Julius Agwu, Chioma Akpotha, Toyin Abraham, Chigul, Saka, Odunlade Adekola, Sola Sobowale, Elvina Ibru, and others