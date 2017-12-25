Chad ministerial shakeup brings new faces to key portfolios – africanews
africanews
Chad ministerial shakeup brings new faces to key portfolios
Chad's President Idriss Deby on Sunday appointed Abdoulaye Sabre Fadoul as minister of finance and also named new economy, foreign affairs, security and justice ministers, a presidential decree showed. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. Fadoul has …
