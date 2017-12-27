CHAN 2018: Super Eagles Resume Training After Christmas Break – The Tide
CHAN 2018: Super Eagles Resume Training After Christmas Break
The Tide
The home-based Super Eagles resumed training in Abuja yesterday evening at the FIFA Goal Project, after they were given a day off on Christmas day. Officials also confirmed that the final squad for the CHAN tournament in Morocco will fly out on January …
CHAN: Akas Okechukwu joins Eagles' medical team
