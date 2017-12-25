Home Eagles Given Christmas Day Off From CHAN Training – Complete Sports Nigeria
Complete Sports Nigeria
Home Eagles Given Christmas Day Off From CHAN Training
Complete Sports Nigeria
By Adeboye Amosu: Home-based Super Eagles players did not train on Monday as they remained in their Bolton White Hotel and Apartment base to celebrate Christmas, Completesportsnigeria.com reports. The team arrived in Abuja Monday last week after …
