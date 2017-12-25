CHAN Eagles Invitee Vows To Impress

CHAN Eagles latest invitee, Suraj Ayeleso vows to continue working hard so as to make the cut for the African Nations Championship in Morocco next month. The Nasarawa United goaltender has promised to be fully focused on the assignment at hand as he pushes for CHAN place.

The goalkeeper was impressive in the 2016-17 season which led to several calls for his inclusion in Salisu Yusuf’s setup.

He managed 15 clean sheets in the Nigeria Professional Football League, thus, helping the Nasarawa United to finish fifth in the league standings last term.

“I am happy to be invited to the Eagles’ camp but it is time to concentrate on the assignment at hand and prove to all that I have what it takes to be among the goalkeepers going to Morocco. It is no time to celebrate. I just want to get back to work to convince the coaches that I am equally good,” Ayeleso told Goal.

“I want to thank all that have agitated for my call-up. I always believe that my time will come when it is time by God for that. I have proved my worth for Nasarawa United and I know it is quite different from the national team. I hope to do my best to earn the attention of the coaches.”

Ayeleso who has previously featured for Kwara United and ABS said he is delighted with the mood in the camp and that with more training sessions and possibility of friendly games the Eagles will be hard to beat when the competition begin in January in Morocco.

The Nasarawa United goaltender was in action for 20 minutes of the second half as the Eagles grabbed a 1-0 win in a friendly encounter against Water FC of Abuja on Friday evening.