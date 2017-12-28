CHAN: Fitness trainer declares Eagles unfit

Super Eagles fitness trainer, Okechukwu Akas has claimed that the players being expected to play for Nigeria at the CAF African Nations Championship in Morocco are not fit enough for the tournament.

Akas who began work with the team yesterday stated that there is more work to be done to raise the level of the team’s mental and phyical prepareness for the tournament, which begins on January 13.

“They are a little bit rusty, but in the coming days we can do a lot,” he told ScoreNigeria.

However, coach Salisu Yusuf assured the team will be ready for the CHAN tournament, which has so far eluded the country.

“We have done the needful; we train as expected of every hard working team to blend for good results.

“The team is up and doing and I am confident that they are in form and on top of their game to play matches satisfactorily in CHAN,’’ Yusuf said.

Nigeria will open their CHAN campaign on January 15 against Rwanda.

