Check Out Lovely Pre-wedding photos of Super Eagles player, Kenneth Omeruo and his bride-to-be

Check Out Lovely Pre-wedding photos of Super Eagles player, Kenneth Omeruo and his bride-to-be Super Eagles Defender, Kenneth Omeruo will be getting married to his fiancee, Chioma Nnamani, in Enugu state tomorrow, December 30th. Kenneth, who is a Chelsea defender but currently on loan at Turkish club Kasimpasa, proposed to Chioma in September. See their […]

The post Check Out Lovely Pre-wedding photos of Super Eagles player, Kenneth Omeruo and his bride-to-be appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

