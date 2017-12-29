 Check Out Lovely Pre-wedding photos of Super Eagles player, Kenneth Omeruo and his bride-to-be | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Check Out Lovely Pre-wedding photos of Super Eagles player, Kenneth Omeruo and his bride-to-be

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Check Out Lovely Pre-wedding photos of Super Eagles player, Kenneth Omeruo and his bride-to-be Super Eagles Defender, Kenneth Omeruo will be getting married to his fiancee, Chioma Nnamani, in Enugu state tomorrow, December 30th. Kenneth, who is a Chelsea defender but currently on loan at Turkish club Kasimpasa, proposed to Chioma in September. See their […]

The post Check Out Lovely Pre-wedding photos of Super Eagles player, Kenneth Omeruo and his bride-to-be appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.