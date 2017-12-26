 Check Out Victor Mosses Christmas Tree That Has Got Everybody Talking (Photos) | Nigeria Today
Check Out Victor Mosses Christmas Tree That Has Got Everybody Talking (Photos)

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Below is a photo of Victor Mosses Christmas Tree which he decided to keep it upside down and a lot of people on twitter are wondering why he did so. The Question is where will the gifts be kept now that the Tree is upside down

