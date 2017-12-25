 Checkout Plus-Sized Woman Twerking To Olamide’s ‘Wo’ In Public – Video, Photos/Video | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Checkout Plus-Sized Woman Twerking To Olamide’s ‘Wo’ In Public – Video, Photos/Video

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in Entertainment, News | 0 comments

Well I guess dancing are not reserved for slim and buddy ass babes, plus side ladies can as well dance to any music if they can walk with what their mama gave them. I mean shake what their mama gave them guys. 
No doubt guys we all want them to twerk that thing cuz they are sexier that slim guys… I’m I right or what? 
Checkout this plus sized mama as she show ladies how to dig it as she twerks Olamide’s wo in public to everyone’s amazement..

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.