Checkout Plus-Sized Woman Twerking To Olamide’s ‘Wo’ In Public – Video, Photos/Video

Well I guess dancing are not reserved for slim and buddy ass babes, plus side ladies can as well dance to any music if they can walk with what their mama gave them. I mean shake what their mama gave them guys.

No doubt guys we all want them to twerk that thing cuz they are sexier that slim guys… I’m I right or what?

Checkout this plus sized mama as she show ladies how to dig it as she twerks Olamide’s wo in public to everyone’s amazement..