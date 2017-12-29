Chelsea Have To Keep Pushing In The New Year- Cesar Azpilicueta

Chelsea’s Vice-captain Cesar Azpilicueta has urged the team to finish the year on a high with victory against Stoke City in their final game of the year on Saturday.

Chelsea , who are currently third in the Premier League, are chasing their eighth successive win at Stamford Bridge, and one that would ensure their position in the top four going into the New Year.

“What I see is that every game is a difficult game to win,” he told Chelsea TV. “Apart from Manchester City, every team is having problems. We need to fight and to keep pushing.

“We have another game against Stoke, our last game of the year, and it’s important to keep winning and getting points. We must try to go as far as we can.”

