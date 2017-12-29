Chelsea Must Not Sell Eden Hazard And Thibaut Courtois- Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte insists Chelsea must not sell Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard if they are to compete for trophies in the future.

Real have reportedly heard that Courtois is looking for a move to Madrid to be with his children, while Hazard’s father fuelled speculation about the forward by claiming his son had rejected a contract extension at Chelsea amid continued links with the Spanish club.

“You are talking about two important players for us,” said Conte.

“It will be very important to continue with these types of players especially for your ambition to try to compete for something important.

“It is important to try and improve your team, to strengthen and not to sell the best players.”

