Chelsea Transfer News: Antonio Conte Talks Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois Rumours – Bleacher Report
|
Bleacher Report
|
Chelsea Transfer News: Antonio Conte Talks Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois Rumours
Bleacher Report
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has been talking about the futures of key players Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois amid speculation both players could leave for Real Madrid. Hazard's father, Thierry, has said that his son has rejected a new deal with …
Chelsea star Eden Hazard wants Real Madrid move: Zinedine Zidane has made contact – report
Conte On Stoke Visit, Top 4 Target; Hazard, Courtois Exit Talks
Antonio Conte is refusing to be drawn over future of Eden Hazard over claims after he's rejected new contract
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!