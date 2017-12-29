Chelsea obtain injunction after three Stamford Bridge trespass incidents – SkySports
SkySports
Chelsea have obtained a High Court injunction after three separate trespass incidents at Stamford Bridge since September. The injunction prevents unauthorised access to their ground as well as the training base at Cobham. It was sought against six …
