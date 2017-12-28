 Children under attack at “shocking scale” around world, UNICEF warns | Nigeria Today
Children under attack at “shocking scale” around world, UNICEF warns

UNICEF said attacks on children in conflict zones around the world reached a shocking scale in 2017. “Children are being targeted and exposed to attacks and brutal violence in their homes, schools and playgrounds,” said Manuel Fontaine, Unicef Director of Emergency Programmes, in a statement on Thursday “As these attacks continue year after year, we…

