China denies selling oil illicitly to North Korea, after Trump criticism
China on Friday denied reports that it had been illicitly selling oil products to North Korea in violation of UN sanctions, after U.S. President Donald Trump said he was not happy that China allowed oil to reach the isolated nation. Trump said on Twitter on Thursday that China had been “caught RED HANDED” allowing oil…
The post China denies selling oil illicitly to North Korea, after Trump criticism appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!