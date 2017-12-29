 China denies selling oil illicitly to North Korea, after Trump criticism | Nigeria Today
China denies selling oil illicitly to North Korea, after Trump criticism

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in World | 0 comments

China on Friday denied reports that it had been illicitly selling oil products to North Korea in violation of UN sanctions, after U.S. President Donald Trump said he was not happy that China allowed oil to reach the isolated nation. Trump said on Twitter on Thursday that China had been “caught RED HANDED” allowing oil…

