China waives visas for nationalities from 53 countries – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
China waives visas for nationalities from 53 countries
Daily Trust
China on Thursday waived visas for visitors from 53 countries to Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei for up to six days, state media said on Thursday. People's Daily, the mouthpiece of the Communist Party, said that visitors must enter and exit from one of six …
Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei offer 144-hour visa-free transit
Heating provided to 426000 households with gas shortage
Three Chinese regions embrace six-day visa-free entry policy
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!