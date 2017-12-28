China waives visas for nationalities from 53 countries

China on Thursday waived visas for visitors from 53 countries to Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei for up to six days, state media said on Thursday. People’s Daily, the mouthpiece of the Communist Party, said that visitors must enter and exit from one of six ports. According to the Economic Times, the waiver goes into effect…

The post China waives visas for nationalities from 53 countries appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

