China warns 137 food companies for quality problems

China’s quality regulator on Wednesday said that it had put 137 food companies on a warning list as they had bad records in recent inspections. Supervision will be stepped up on those companies, 48 food importers, 47 overseas food makers and 42 overseas exporters, according to the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine.…

The post China warns 137 food companies for quality problems appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

