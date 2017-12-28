China warns 137 food companies for quality problems
China’s quality regulator on Wednesday said that it had put 137 food companies on a warning list as they had bad records in recent inspections. Supervision will be stepped up on those companies, 48 food importers, 47 overseas food makers and 42 overseas exporters, according to the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine.…
