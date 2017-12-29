China denies illicit oil sale to North Korea – Vanguard
Vanguard
China denies illicit oil sale to North Korea
Vanguard
China on Friday denied reports it has been illicitly selling oil products to North Korea, after U.S. President Donald Trump said he was not happy that Beijing allowed oil to reach the isolated nation. President Xi Jinping, has a duty to defend China …
Trump said China was caught 'red handed' selling oil to North Korea. Beijing denies it did anything wrong.
China's been accused of transferring oil to North Korea, but is unlikely to face harsh penalties
Donald Trump raps China over oil sales to North Korea
