 China denies illicit oil sale to North Korea – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

China denies illicit oil sale to North Korea – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

China denies illicit oil sale to North Korea
Vanguard
China on Friday denied reports it has been illicitly selling oil products to North Korea, after U.S. President Donald Trump said he was not happy that Beijing allowed oil to reach the isolated nation. President Xi Jinping, has a duty to defend China
Trump said China was caught 'red handed' selling oil to North Korea. Beijing denies it did anything wrong.Washington Post
China's been accused of transferring oil to North Korea, but is unlikely to face harsh penaltiesABC Online
Donald Trump raps China over oil sales to North KoreaThe Australian
Citizen –Fox News –USA TODAY –Deccan Chronicle
all 342 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.