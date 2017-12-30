CHRAJ Findings On Finance Minister Vindicate Us— Minority MPs – Peace FM Online
CHRAJ Findings On Finance Minister Vindicate Us— Minority MPs
The Minority in Parliament has stated that findings by the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) against the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta over US$ 2.25 million bond vindicate the minority's position that the bond issuance …
