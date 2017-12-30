 CHRAJ Findings On Finance Minister Vindicate Us— Minority MPs – Peace FM Online | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

CHRAJ Findings On Finance Minister Vindicate Us— Minority MPs – Peace FM Online

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Peace FM Online

CHRAJ Findings On Finance Minister Vindicate Us— Minority MPs
Peace FM Online
The Minority in Parliament has stated that findings by the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) against the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta over US$ 2.25 million bond vindicate the minority's position that the bond issuance
I weep for NDC in opposition – Obiri BoahenGhanaWeb
Ofori-Atta 'manipulated processes' in $2.25bn bond – AdongoCitifmonline
Razak Opoku dares NDC to take Ofori-Atta to court for wrongdoingModern Ghana (press release) (blog)
Myjoyonline.com –GhanaCrusader (press release)
all 27 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.