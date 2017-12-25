Christian community in Turkey prays for Middle East peace at Christmas service – Daily Sabah
|
Daily Sabah
|
Christian community in Turkey prays for Middle East peace at Christmas service
Daily Sabah
The faithful light candles at a Christmas Mass at the St. Anthony of Padua Church in Istanbul. Turkey's Christian community marked Christmas in two days of religious services, praying for peace in the Middle East amid the crisis brewing over Jerusalem …
