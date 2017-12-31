Christians asking is the pope nonetheless Catholic? – Kaplan Herald
|
The Punch
|
Christians asking is the pope nonetheless Catholic?
Kaplan Herald
It's a question being asked about the current head of the Roman Catholic Church, Francis, who critics believe is showing signs of abandoning fundamental Catholic doctrines – including the existence of hell. In a recent address, Pope Francis upon Christ …
Much ado about tithing
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!