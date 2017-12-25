 Christmas babies bring cheer across the country – News24 | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Christmas babies bring cheer across the country – News24

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

Christmas babies bring cheer across the country
News24
Johannesburg – A very special kind of joy was presented to hundreds of expectant parents, as Christmas Day marked the arrival of new daughters and sons across the country. Gauteng welcomed at least 145 bundles of joy and 17 of them were born at Tembisa
145 babies born on Christmas Day in GautengTimes LIVE
Gauteng welcomes 88 new Christmas Day babiesEyewitness News
Joy and blessings aplenty with 54 babies born on Christmas morningBosveld Review

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.