Christmas: Commit yourself to politics of ideas by telling stories of love, unity – Emmanuel – Vanguard

Christmas: Commit yourself to politics of ideas by telling stories of love, unity – Emmanuel

Vanguard

UYO – Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has called on the people of the state to commit themselves to politics of ideas at Christmas, and in 2018 by telling a story of love and unity that reflects the collective dream as co-owners of the state …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

