 Christmas: Commit yourself to politics of ideas by telling stories of love, unity – Emmanuel – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Christmas: Commit yourself to politics of ideas by telling stories of love, unity – Emmanuel – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Christmas: Commit yourself to politics of ideas by telling stories of love, unity – Emmanuel
Vanguard
UYO – Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has called on the people of the state to commit themselves to politics of ideas at Christmas, and in 2018 by telling a story of love and unity that reflects the collective dream as co-owners of the state

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.