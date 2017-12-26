Christmas Eve Tragedy: Heavy Fire Destroy Shops And Properties In Akure, Ondo State – Photos

Traders and few resident in Akure, the capital of Ondo State mourn on the day they are supposed to be happy and blissful (Christmas day) as uncontrollable fire raze down their shops in matter of minutes.

The heavy fire outbreak on Christmas day gutted so many shops and destroyed properties that worth millions of naira. The incident occurred at the Oba’nla junction on the Oba Adesida Road which is adjacent the formal popular Texaco gas station in the state capital.

The raging fire purportedly started around 2 pm Monday was said to have ripped through one of the shops before it extended to other stores. Although no casualties were recorded, many properties were destroyed.

According to Sahara Reporters, about 6 shops that were stocked with books and other educational materials were burnt to ashes. Also, a plastic depot close to the scene of the incident was badly affected by the fire as some properties stocked inside were also damaged.

Some of the shop owners wept as they were helpless while watching the raging fire destroying the building housing some of the stores. One of the owners of the shop, Mrs. Bisi Adegbenro said she lost all her newly stocked goods to the mysterious fire.

More photos below…