Christmas: Gov. Dickson fete Military, Police officers in Bayelsa

By Osa Okhomina, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Governor, Hon. Seriake Decision on Christmas eve was hosted by the Military and police authorities in the State, declaring that support and provision of necessary logistics for the military and security services in the country should not be politicized.

According to Gov. Dickson, though it is the responsibility of government to place priority on security in order to be able to develop the society, such support and logistics should not be politicised.

Governor Seriake Dickson, who was quoted in a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media Relations, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, during a tour of military and security formations in Yenagoa, stated that the political leadership to take the challenge to give the necessary support to the military and security agencies whose efforts were required to realize the objective to develop the society.

Gov. Dickson, who was reported to have visited the headquarters of the 16 Brigade, and the Police Officers Mess in Yenagoa to felicitate with the officers and men on Christmas,urged them to do more in the efforts to combat crime in Bayelsa State, the Niger Delta and indeed the entire country

He said, “I want to assure you that under my leadership, the issue of security and stability will continue to be on the frontburner. The first responsibility of any administration is to encourage the work for peace and stability. You can’t have development without security.

“I want to also use this opportunity to say what I have said all along that the political leadership in our country should rise to the occasion and support the great work that our men and women uniform are doing.

“There should be no partisanship, no brinkmanship, no showmanship when it comes to the issue of giving necessary support and equipment to our men and women in uniform who are the only people that have volunteered to serve our nation at the risk of their life lives.”

According to him, Bayelsa was one of the safest states in the Federation and indeed the safest in the South South because of the collaborative efforts of the government and the security agencies.

Dickson who assured the security agencies of greater collaboration in 2018 urged them to redouble their efforts for security, peace and stability of the state next year.

In his remarks, the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Bayelsa State Police Command, Mr. Amba Asuquo, commended the governor for his sustained support to police operations in the state which, according to him included among others the donation of the best officers mess and a complete police band to the command.

The commissioner said that 72 suspects arrested after a show of force in Yenagoa on Saturday were being screened.

He added that a suspect who robbed manager of a new generation bank and another robber who shot his colleagues while attempting to shoot a victim were also in police custody.

Also, the Commander, 16 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Brig. Gen. Kelvin Aligbe,who also hosted the Honourable Dickson thanked the governor for providing the brigade with resources that aided the realization of its operational objectives.

“Your Excellency, this is not an opportunity to patronize your person, but I will not miss this opportunity to declare how happy, how fulfilled we are, and how wonderful you have been to us in this journey particularly for the 16 Brigade that is the youngest in the Nigerian army.

“In a very short time, you ensured that we took off and we are not just running, we are actually flying and we are achieving all the operational objectives set out for us in the division by the COAS.”