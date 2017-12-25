Christmas: It’s a shame that Nigerians are suffering to get fuel – Osinbajo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said it is a shame that Nigerians are celebrating Christmas amid a serious fuel scarcity. Osinbajo’s spokesperson, Laolu Akande, quoted the vice-president as saying this, when he visited Oando and Heyden filling stations in Lagos. “It’s such a shame that Christmas has been, to some extent, with this sort of discomfort,” […]

