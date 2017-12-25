Christmas: Obaseki urges Christians to uphold spirit of season

As Christians celebrate Christmas on Monday, the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has extended good wishes to Christians in the state and all over the world, urging them to uphold the spirit of the season.

Obaseki, in a Christmas message, wished Christians “The beauty and peace which the birth of the Lord Jesus Christ signify.”

He explained that the birth of Jesus Christ is significant to Christians as his life symbolises redemption from condemnation and reconciliation with God, hence the celebration”

He enjoined Christians to extend the love, which he described as the hallmark of the Christian faith, to their neighbours and everyone they encounter in their businesses and work places.

“As we celebrate, let us reflect on the life of Jesus Christ and imbibe his self sacrificing spirit, his entire life of peace even in the face of adversity and his love for mankind,” the governor urged.

“I pray that the festive period will help us build and sustain the peace we enjoy in our dear state and also foster charity among us all. May the joy and glad tidings of the season rest with us. I wish everyone a very Merry Christmas!” He added.

