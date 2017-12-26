Christmas: Peaceful celebration testimony of our successes, says Buratai By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai, has said the peaceful celebration of this year's Christmas was a testimony to the successes recorded by the Army in the fight against various crimes across the country. To this end, he charged Army personnel to celebration as that of their gallantry, tenacity and loyalty in the maintenance of peace and security in Nigeria.

Buratai, who said this in a Christmas message he personally signed by himself, urged the Army personnel engaged in various operations to maintain the momentum as they continue to professionally discharge their constitutional roles.

“I assure you of my commitment to your welfare and that of your families, “he said while also tasking them to all remain loyal and grateful to the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari,” and indeed all well-meaning Nigerians for their unflinching commitment to bringing peace to every nook and cranny of our nation, and for supporting the Nigerian Army as required.”

The Army boss also urged Nigerians to continue to pray to God for the repose of the souls of the country’s fallen heroes.

The statement read thus:”I wish to convey my warmest greetings to officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army and their families on the occasion of this year’s Christmas and New Year 2018 Celebrations.

“Christmas is an occasion for merriment, relaxation and reflections. We must, therefore, continue to appreciate our collective responsibility towards the maintenance of the security conditions that allow for the proper celebrations of Christmas in every part of our country.

“I commend the hard work and sacrifices of our gallant officers and soldiers currently engaged in Operation LAFIYA DOLE and other operations across the country.

” This celebration is a testimony to our successes and also a celebration of your gallantry, tenacity and loyalty in the maintenance of peace/security in Nigeria.

“We continue to pray to the Almighty God for the repose of the souls of our fallen comrades.

“I urge you all to maintain the momentum as we continue to professionally discharge our constitutional roles. I assure you of my commitment to your welfare and that of your families. We must all remain loyal and grateful to the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, and indeed all well-meaning Nigerians for their unflinching commitment to bringing peace to every nook and cranny of our nation, and for supporting the Nigerian Army as required.

” I wish you all a Merry Christmas and New Year celebrations as we look forward to greater progress in 2018.”

