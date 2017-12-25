 Christmas: Rohr wishes players injury-free Wold Cup preparation – TVC News | Nigeria Today
Christmas: Rohr wishes players injury-free Wold Cup preparation – TVC News

TVC News

Christmas: Rohr wishes players injury-free Wold Cup preparation
TVC News
Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has issued his Christmas message to Nigerians – ”Peace and Success now and in the New Year”. Rohr also says his wish is for players of the Super eagles to have an injury-free end to the season ahead of the 2018 world cup
