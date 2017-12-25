Christmas Tragedy: Entire Family Involved In An Accident, Car Plunges Inside A River – Photos
This is indeed a tragic incident and I pray this family survives. In this Yuletide period, one would hope that everything done and being done for the cerebration of the birth of Jesus Christ should go very well but sometimes, things happen.
The photos and information below was shared by a Facebook User @ Obasi…..
‘Xmas Tragidy. An entire family ran into a river today at Aham Umuokeh River in Obowo LGA of Imo State, and the entire people are at Chinonyerem Hospital Umulogho to try if their lives will be restored’.
May they recover quickly.
