 Christmas turns sour for drug traffickers – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Christmas turns sour for drug traffickers – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Christmas turns sour for drug traffickers
Vanguard
LAGOS—SOME desperate drug traffickers in their bid to make-it-quick, ostensibly for the yuletide celebrations have been caught up in the dragnet of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA. NDLEA operative. A statement signed by Jonah Achema
NDLEA Nabs Seven Suspected Drug Traffickers At Lagos AirportIndependent Newspapers Limited

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.