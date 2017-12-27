Civil servant face trial for threatening to kill wife over son’s paternity

A 47-year-old civil servant, Adeyemi Akande, on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly threatening to kill his wife, Olanike over son’s paternity.

Akande, a resident of Alagbado, Lagos, is being tried for threat to life and assault.

According to the prosecutor, Sgt. Godwin Awase, the accused committed the offences on Oct. 10 at Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

He said that the accused beat and threatened to kill Olanike to reveal who the true father of her son was.

The prosecutor said that the accused at first refused to release money for a Deoxyribo Nucleic Acid (DNA) test when Olanike asked.

He said however that Olanike on her own released money for the DNA test.

`When the result of the DNA finally came out, it showed that Àdeyemi was the biological father of the child but the accused threatened to kill her,’’ Awase said.

Awase said the offences contravened Sections 56 and 172 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015(Revised).

If found guilty he is liable to one year jail term.

The accused pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The Magistrate, Mr J.A Adigun, ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must present two years tax certificate to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until Jan. 4 for mention.

NAN

