CLASS ACT! GOV. AMBODE TURNS ONE LAGOS FIESTA INTO A SPECTACULAR EVENT

ELEVATES MUSIC CARNIVAL WITH FINANCIAL DISCIPLINE AND CLASS

The right jockey never cracks the turntable. He knows to tweak the stylus in tuneful measure, every deft move making up a perfect part of the melodic mix. You could liken Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to the proverbial disc jockey (DJ) whose dexterity lures the Lagos party crowd to the dance floor.

The incumbent Lagos governor who certainly understands the intricacies and demands of his role; like the practiced jockey, he knows what to add and what to leave out in his melodic mix of thrill and funfare as the coastal ‘City of Excellence’ celebrated another edition of One Lagos Fiesta (OLF).

Though the previous Lagos State governor, Babatunde Fashola, initiated different activities for the fiesta, especially the Lagos countdown during the Yuletide, the recent edition anchored by Governor Akinwumi Ambode, was unarguably the best of its kind so far.

The event which is a potpourri of exciting musical and entertainment events, drew the party crowd from far and near.

In order to make the One Lagos Fiesta a success, a generous but well pruned budget was devoted to the festival and the best of the country’s entertainment crowd was recruited to add spice and glamour to the event.

The event has been graced by millions of revelers from Lagos, other parts of the country and across the world.

In a warm up to the OLF, Lagos pulsed to the wonder and musical treats of the Lagos Street Carnival (LSC).

The carnival set the stage for the One Lagos Fiesta which holds across the five divisions of the State and involves a parade of colours by representatives of the 57 Local Government Councils and Organised Private Sector (OPS) participation from Lagos Island and other parts of the state.

Lagosians and visitors to the state have been trooping out in large numbers to enjoy great fun and entertainment provided by the Lagos State government in the eight-day carnival across five venues in all the divisions of the state.

Predictably, the well-planned event has brought lots of commendation to Governor Ambode.

The fiesta, according to entertainment buffs and residents of the Lagos, serves as a worthy curtain call to a challenging but highly rewarding and glorious year under the indefatigable Lagos governor.

