Codeine abuse: Pharmacists Council constitutes Control Group

The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN ) says it will constitute Codeine Control and Other Related Matters Working Group (CCRWG) to sensitise the public on the dangers inherent in codeine consumption. Mr Elijah Mohammed, Registrar of the Council disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja. There has been increasing cases of codeine syrup abuse by mostly youths, with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) contending with raiding and arresting dealers of the illicit drug business in the country.

