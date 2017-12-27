Commonwealth games 2018: Athletes intensify training in Abuja, Lagos, PH – Vanguard
Vanguard
Commonwealth games 2018: Athletes intensify training in Abuja, Lagos, PH
Athletes preparing for the Commonwealth Games billed for April 2018 have intensified preparations in various camps across the nation. NIGERIAN ATHLETES. The Ministry of Youth and Sports began its first phase of camping on December 17, 2018 in Lagos …
