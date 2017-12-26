Concerned Stakeholders In The Music Industry Petition COSON For Straying Away From Objectives

A group of concerned stakeholders in the music industry has written a petition to the Board of the Copyright Society of Nigeria Ltd/Gte (COSON) in which it accused the Board of apparently “straying away from the main purpose for which the Society was created for.”

The accusation was contained in a petition dated October 30, 2017 and titled “A CALL FOR BALANCE AND TRANSPARENCY,” which was also made available to 360nobs on Monday, December 25, 2017.

In the petition, which was jointly signed by Evangelist Ebenezer-Obey Fabiyi (MFR) of Obey Group; Mr. Bode Akinyemi of Ivory Music; Chief Rogers E. Okonkwo of Rogers All Stars; Chief C. Osita Okeke of Ossy Afasson; Mr. Laolu Akintobi of Composer and Mr. Toju Ejueyitchie of Premier Music, the concerned stakeholders, an amalgamation of 6 groups, which described themselves as the “undersigned,” claimed that its members are not receiving optimal benefit for their sweat.

The group also vented dissatisfaction on the fact that “a second society has been approved for musical works and sound recordings for the Music industry” taking into account that COSON was created with the sole purpose to strengthen the “Collective Management of Copyrights in Nigeria” and also bring about “great gains to rights owners.”

It however appealed to the Board that “pragmatic steps need to be taken to bring about unity in our industry so that we return to a state where we have only one Collective Management Organization for musical works and sound recordings.”

Read more details of the petition below:

