Constitutional Court to rule on EFF and other parties’ ‘Zuma impeachment’ case – Business Day
|
Business Day
|
Constitutional Court to rule on EFF and other parties' 'Zuma impeachment' case
Business Day
The Constitutional Court will deliver judgment on Friday in opposition parties' so-called impeachment case against President Jacob Zuma, in which the parties have asked the court for an order to compel Parliament to take action against him. The EFF …
ConCourt to rule on Zuma impeachment case on Friday
ConCourt to deliver Zuma impeachment ruling on Friday
Concourt to rule on impeachment declaratory order application
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!